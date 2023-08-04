Business Break
New Urgent Care, Kindness Medical Center opens in Columbus

By Josiah Berry
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Today, a new medical clinic called Kindness Medical Center, KMC for short, cut the ribbon to their new facility.

“We named KMC (Kindness Medical Center) because kindness is the business of life, without kindness, humanity will not exist at all.” says KMC President Sunil Kumar.

This is something Dr. Kumar has always wanted to do. He was a doctor at Piedmont Columbus Regional and wanted to open his own practice.

At KMC they combine urgent care with family practice, in an effort to help patients avoid the emergency room.

