Officials searching for missing 15-year-old girl, last seen near North Lumpkin Rd.(Source: Columbus Police Dept.)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl.

Xiyana Cavalier was last seen in the 2600 block of North Lumpkin Road on Thursday, August 3, at approximately 11:00 p.m.

Cavalier may be with Mary Clark - who lives in the 2600 block of North Lumpkin Road. Cavalier was last seen wearing black leggings and a red shirt. She’s around 170 pounds and is 5′4.

Officials say Cavalier has suicidal ideations.

Any information concerning Xiyana, please contact 911 or the Columbus Police Department Youth and Adult Services at 706-653-3449 or Sergeant L. Zieverink at 706-326-6662.

