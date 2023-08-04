Business Break
Piedmont Columbus Regional ER nurses named First Friday Heroes

August 2023 First Friday Heroes. L-R Ema Zeitlin, Micah Muessig-Montebell, Becky Sergent-Riggs, and Sydney Koch(Source: Piedmont Columbus Regional)
By Josiah Berry
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Piedmont Columbus Regional has named Ema Zeitlin, Micah Muessig-Montebell, Becky Sergent-Riggs, and Sydney Koch with Piedmont Columbus Regional, the organization’s First Friday Hero for the month of August.

According to Piedmont, The Emergency Department registered nurses were at a diner enjoying breakfast after their work shift. It was a normal outing until a SUV crashed into the restaurant injuring multiple people. Their emergency nursing skills kicked in and they sprang into action, treating the injured until EMS arrived.

“We’re thankful for our compassionate and experienced nurses who make a positive difference in every life they touch whether at work or out in the community,” said Piedmont Columbus Regional Director of Emergency Services Jack Rodgers.

A ceremony with all four nurses and hospital leadership will be held on August 16 at 5:30 p.m. at Piedmont Columbus Regional Northside to commend them for their response. Their story is also featured throughout the hospital on commemorative posters and Piedmont Columbus Regional’s social media pages.

Piedmont Columbus Regional created the First Friday Hero program in mid-2016 to recognize first responders each month who have gone above and beyond the call of duty.

“The nursing profession, just like first responders, is often a difficult job and we want to make the community aware of all our local heroes and what they do to make the Chattahoochee Valley a better and safer place,” said Piedmont Columbus Regional Chief Nursing Officer Cary Burcham.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

