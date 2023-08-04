Saturday Looking Drier Than Sunday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The storms are moving out of the Valley, and the summertime pattern is returning to the area this weekend. Low temperatures will remain in the mid-to-upper 70s over the next couple of days. A mix of sun and clouds returns this weekend and into Monday; the coverage of rain is expected to range from 30-40% Saturday through Monday. Our next best chance for rain will be on Tuesday, with rain coverage of 50%, as a weak cold front will move through the area, bringing a slight relief to those mid-90s temperatures. High temperatures for Tuesday are expected to be in the low-90s. Temperatures Saturday, Sunday, and Monday will be in the mid-90s, with those “feels-like” temperatures will range between 100-105 degrees this weekend.

