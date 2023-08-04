Business Break
Saturday Looking Drier Than Sunday

Arianna’s Forecast!
This weekend when it's not raining it will be very hot and sultry. These are the peak feels...
By Arianna Wittic
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The storms are moving out of the Valley, and the summertime pattern is returning to the area this weekend.  Low temperatures will remain in the mid-to-upper 70s over the next couple of days. A mix of sun and clouds returns this weekend and into Monday; the coverage of rain is expected to range from 30-40% Saturday through Monday. Our next best chance for rain will be on Tuesday, with rain coverage of 50%, as a weak cold front will move through the area, bringing a slight relief to those mid-90s temperatures. High temperatures for Tuesday are expected to be in the low-90s. Temperatures Saturday, Sunday, and Monday will be in the mid-90s, with those “feels-like” temperatures will range between 100-105 degrees this weekend.

