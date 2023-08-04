Business Break
Two arrested on multiple counts of capital murder in Phenix City double homicide

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two suspects have been arrested on seven counts of capital murder charges.

According to the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, with the help of the Phenix City Police Department, both agencies arrested two fugitives that were wanted for capital murder by the Phenix City Police Department.

These fugitives were wanted in connection to a July 12 double homicide.

According to investigators, on July 12, just after 5 a.m., police responded to reports of a structure fire on 11 Pine Lane Road in Phenix City. When officials arrived at the scene, they discovered a fully involved house fire.

Two victims were later found in the burned home.

Following a deeper look into the incident, investigators determined the fire was arson, the two individuals were victims of a double homicide, and the fire was used as an attempt to cover the killing up.

The investigation then moved into Muscogee County, where investigators with both agencies were able to locate and apprehend Nia Deminico and Deonte Tucker. Tucker and Deminico were both also wanted by the Phenix City Police Department for seven counts of capital murder.

Tucker and Deminico were transported to the Muscogee County Jail without incident.

They are now awaiting extradition back to Alabama.

