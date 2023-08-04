Business Break
What to expect as students head back to school in Muscogee County

Back to School 2023
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 3:58 PM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District is headed back to school next week! With the new school year rounding the corner, there are new start times to keep in mind.

[WHAT TIME DOES SCHOOL START FOR MUSCOGEE COUNTY?]
  • If your child is in elementary school, the new start time is 7:45 a.m. Previously, the start time was 8 a.m.
    • Elementary school students will be released at 2:15 p.m.
  • If your child is in middle school, the new start time is 8:10 a.m. Previously, the start time was 8:50 a.m.
    • Middle school students will be released at 3:10 p.m.
  • If your child is in high school, the new start time is 8:45 p.m. Previously, the start time was 8:10 a.m.
    • High school students will be released at 4 p.m.

Muscogee County, along with a majority of the Chattahoochee Valley’s counties, will begin school next week. If you are unsure when your child’s school will start classes, click this link to view the list.

WTVM also wants to see your students, children and loved ones’ first day of school photos! Click the link below to submit your photos of your children!

