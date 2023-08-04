What to expect as students head back to school in Muscogee County

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District is headed back to school next week! With the new school year rounding the corner, there are new start times to keep in mind.

If your child is in elementary school, the new start time is 7:45 a.m . Previously, the start time was 8 a.m. Elementary school students will be released at 2:15 p.m.

If your child is in middle school, the new start time is 8:10 a.m. Previously, the start time was 8:50 a.m. Middle school students will be released at 3:10 p.m.

If your child is in high school, the new start time is 8:45 p.m. Previously, the start time was 8:10 a.m. High school students will be released at 4 p.m.



Muscogee County, along with a majority of the Chattahoochee Valley’s counties, will begin school next week. If you are unsure when your child’s school will start classes, click this link to view the list.

