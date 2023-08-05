Community honors Amore Wiggins with Peace Rally and March

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The City of Opelika is continuing to honor the life of baby Jane Doe who we now know as Amore Wiggins.

The young girl went unidentified for 11 years after her remains were found in an Opelika mobile home park.

Today, a local organization marched for justice for those who have been impacted by any forms of violence.

News leader 9′s Katrice Nolan was there for the event and spoke exclusively to Sherry Wiggins, the mother of Amore.

A peace march rally, held by the Samford Community Outreach, in honor of several people who have lost their lives to violence.

This event has been held for the last 8 years, today’s honoree is Amore Wiggins, and organizers say this event is for the community to come together demanding justice.

“The reason why it touched my heart a lot because I love our young people, and when I heard about her on April 2nd, I went out to support her.” said Event Organizer Carolyn Morton.

And Sherry Wiggins, mother of Amore Wiggins says she is grieving and she can feel the support of the Opelika community.

“It’s actually helping in this process, to see the support, love, the dedication, and the determination, so many hands on.” said Sherry.

And not only did the community get hands on, they put feet on the ground making a statement that all violence must stop.

The group joined by law enforcement in solidarity of finding justice in all cases, especially in the case of Amore Wiggins.

“This poor girl, was just brutally murdered and dumped in a cesspool of nastiness, and she lived a tragic life, and we are here today because the community still mourns her.” said Captain, Investigator Johnathan Clifton.

Although Amore’s mom is grieving herself, she told those who gathered today, we all have the power to save someone who is in trouble.

“Amore Joveah Wiggins, see it say it, stop it, save our community and our loved ones.” says community marcher.

Not only did the organization honor Amore, they also established by way of proclamation August 5th as a day of love in honor of Amore Wiggins.

Organizers also fed the community and gave out school supplies in honor of Amore.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.