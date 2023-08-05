CVCC hosts Fall kickoff and 50th anniversary celebration event

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Earlier today, the Chattahoochee Valley Community College held its Fall Kickoff and 50th Anniversary celebration event.

The back-to-school event was free and open to the public.

The event was held on the CVCC campus, in Phenix City. Some event attractions included food truck vendors, popcorn, cotton candy, face painting, music, and prize giveaways.

“We’re starting our fall semester on August 21. We have vendors out here; we have tables representing all of our departments and they’re giving out information on the college. We’re hoping to attract the community to our campus and also share our fifty years of excellence with our community.” said President of Chattahoochee Valley Community College Jackie Screws.

Attendees were able to tour the campus and receive information about various departments.

