Davis Broadcasting hosts ‘Tools 4 School’ event

By Josiah Berry
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Yesterday, Davis Broadcasting hosted its annual “Tools 4 School” event at the Columbus Public Library.

Families from all over came to receive school supplies just before the 2023 school year begins.

There were also community resources in attendance. When the sun went down, they had a movie screening out on the lawn of the library, showing the movie “Wakanda Forever.”

This was also in partnership with Muscogee County Schools.

There were venders on and food on hand.

“To be able to come into an exciting time with just encouraging people and to be able to get a bookbag for their child of all different ages; elementary, middle, or high school, filled with supplies that they need as well as sponsors are here to give out other gifts, and other supplies to encourage them throughout the school year.” said General Manager Davis Broadcasting Geniece Granville.

This is the 24th year the event has been held.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

