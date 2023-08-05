Much Drier Start to the Weekend!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A great start to the weekend in the Valley. Temperatures this morning are in the low to mid 70s and will warm up to the low to mid 90s by the early evening. Today will be mostly sunny and the chance of rain remains slim; however, we can’t rule out the possibility of an isolated shower or storm developing in the afternoon/evening. Sunday looks to be the wetter day of the weekend with the typical summertime 40-50% coverage of rain returning in the afternoon. Temperatures tomorrow are expected to reach the mid 90s as well and feels like temps this weekend are expected to be in the low to mid 100s! Not much change day to day going into the work week as the typical August summerlike weather will bring the later day showers/storms. Our next best chance for rain will be on Tuesday, with rain coverage around 40-50%, as a weak cold front will move through the area, bringing a slight relief to those mid-90s temperatures. No major changes in the weather pattern are anticipated in the next 9 days.

