Police searching for identity of women with dementia found in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department asks for the community’s help in identifying a woman found at a south Columbus grocery store.

On Aug. 4, authorities say the woman was found around 5 p.m. near the Piggly Wiggly on South Lumpkin Road with no identification or property.

The woman is described as being five-foot tall, 130 lbs. and suffers from dementia.

Anyone with information on the identity of this Jane Doe should contact 911 or 706-604-6853.

Jane Doe (Source: Columbus Police Department)

