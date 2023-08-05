Police searching for identity of women with dementia found in Columbus
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 10:11 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department asks for the community’s help in identifying a woman found at a south Columbus grocery store.
On Aug. 4, authorities say the woman was found around 5 p.m. near the Piggly Wiggly on South Lumpkin Road with no identification or property.
The woman is described as being five-foot tall, 130 lbs. and suffers from dementia.
Anyone with information on the identity of this Jane Doe should contact 911 or 706-604-6853.
Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.