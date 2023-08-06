Business Break
Americus man injured in shooting, teen facing multiple charges including armed robbery

The 16-year-old suspect is being detained at the Regional Youth Detention Center in Columbus.(MGN)
By WALB News Team
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Officers with the Americus Police Department responded to a shooting incident in the Allen Street and Staley Street areas on Saturday around 9:35 a.m.

The victim was identified as Jeffery Shelley, 41, of Americus. Shelley told officers that he was robbed at gunpoint and then shot. Shelley was flown to a trauma center in Macon, according to officials.

The suspect has been identified as a 16-year-old male. He has been charged with armed robbery, aggravated battery and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The suspect is being detained at the Regional Youth Detention Center in Columbus.

Anyone with any additional information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Americus Police Department at (229) 924-3677 or the after-hours number at (229) 937-9011.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

