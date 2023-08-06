Brookstone Cougars look to be elite this season

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With a new season on the horizon, the Brookstone Cougars have their eyes locked on winning a state title this season.

Head Coach Rance Gillespie enters year two at the helm—and As far as the head ball coach’s expectations for his team this season.

“We want to be an elite, football team. Which means we want to go out and give an elite effort every Friday night. And play to our level of expectations, and those are really high here. I think that’s how our school functions, we want a high expectation, we want to set a high bar for our kids, and we expect our kids to get to that bar,” Gillespie said.

Saturday morning, the Cougars held its annual Media Days where Seniors and players were able to take to the podium and discuss the upcoming season.

With the loss of several key players, the Cougars have reloaded and re-tooled key positions this offseason.

One of the hottest topics on the day is the upcoming yearly matchup with Pacelli for the BrooCelli jug. All on one accord that the game is one they look to take this season.

“It is our biggest rivalry, ok and we don’t shy away from recognizing it. So it is a huge game and a lot will go into that game. No question,” Gillespie said.

“The Pacelli game, I’m excited that we get another shot at them, after what happened last year. You know it’ll be exciting, it’ll be a great game. We’re going to play our best, they’re going to do the same,” Swift Branch, Brookstone Senior wide receiver/defensive back said.

“That game is probably, the most important game to me. Because we’ve lost the past two years, and I want to get the Jug back,” Chris Vickerson, Brookstone Senior tight end/defensive end said.

“We’re going to have a chip on our shoulder, but at the same time, we want the jug back. We’re going to go in there confident and we’re going to bring our A-Game and we’re going to expect the same from them,” Brooks Roney, Brookstone Senior quarterback said.

This offseason, the team also added some new coaches to its staff Philip Farmer and Chris Munoz. Both say they’re excited to get the season started.

“This season I know it’s going to be a great year for us. We got some good transfers coming in, we’ve got a good core. Right now, so we just put it all together, and we’re going to have a successful season this year,” Farmer, Brookstone’s newest linebacker coach said.

“You know I want to see these guys, do you know? Show what they’ve put in. They’ve put in a lot of time and a lot of effort in the weight room and conditioning over the summer and put time in the field. So I hope, that they’re able to show all that work and reap the fruits of their labor,” Munoz, Brookstone’s newest Strength & Conditioning Coach, and Offensive line coach said.

The Cougars will kick off their season on August 11th when they take on Chattahoochee County.

