A Hot and Windy Day in the Valley

Meteorologist McCord’s Forecast
Sunday Morning Weather On the Go
By Allie Ann McCord
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 8:40 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Sunday has more rain in store than yesterday with the typical summertime 40-50% coverage of rain returning in the afternoon. There is a heat advisory in place for all of our Alabama counties and I anticipate the advisory to be extended into Georgia. Bullock and Macon County AL are under a heat warning as well. Temps today will reach the mid to upper 90s and feel like the mid-100s! On top of the heat advisory, the Valley is also under a marginal risk for severe weather. The reason why is due to the potential for damaging straight-line winds with the evening showers/storms. Not much change day to day going into the work week as the typical August summer-like weather will bring the later day showers/storms. Our next best chance for rain will be on Tuesday, with rain coverage around 40-50%, as a weak cold front will move through the area, bringing a slight relief to those mid-90s temperatures. No major changes in the weather pattern are anticipated in the next 9 days.

Two arrested on multiple counts of capital murder in Phenix City double homicide
Sunday Morning Weather On the Go
Saturday Morning Weather On the Go
Friday Evening Weather On the Go
