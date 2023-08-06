A Hot and Windy Day in the Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Sunday has more rain in store than yesterday with the typical summertime 40-50% coverage of rain returning in the afternoon. There is a heat advisory in place for all of our Alabama counties and I anticipate the advisory to be extended into Georgia. Bullock and Macon County AL are under a heat warning as well. Temps today will reach the mid to upper 90s and feel like the mid-100s! On top of the heat advisory, the Valley is also under a marginal risk for severe weather. The reason why is due to the potential for damaging straight-line winds with the evening showers/storms. Not much change day to day going into the work week as the typical August summer-like weather will bring the later day showers/storms. Our next best chance for rain will be on Tuesday, with rain coverage around 40-50%, as a weak cold front will move through the area, bringing a slight relief to those mid-90s temperatures. No major changes in the weather pattern are anticipated in the next 9 days.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.