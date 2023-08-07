Auburn man arrested on multiple theft charges

Business Break
Auburn man arrested and charged with multiple theft charges
By Kelis McGhee
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested an Auburn man on July 31 after multiple reports of theft.

18-year-old Leshawn Calloway has been charged with four counts of theft of property.

During the month of May 2023, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office received three reports of a male suspect stealing two ATV’s and a motorcycle.

According to officials, each victim stated they put their items for sale on Facebook Marketplace, and the suspect contacted and met with them in the Loachapoka area of Lee County to view the vehicles for sale. However, when the suspect was allowed to test drive the vehicle, he fled the area.

On June 30, another victim reported posting their motorcycle on Facebook Marketplace, and meeting with the suspect about buying the vehicle. Then, the suspect test drove the vehicle and did not return.

Calloway was identified as a suspect, and booked in the Lee County Jail.

He was released on August 1 after posting a $20,000 bail.

