Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Back To School: Submit your first day of school pictures!

Submit your kids and students photos below!
Submit your kids and students photos below!(kxii)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Happy first day of school to all students, staff, and faculty! School bells are ringing, teachers are smiling and students are ready to learn.

There are a lot of new faces entering school buildings, as well as a lot of familiar faces - and we want to see them all.

Submit your kids and students photos below!

Have a happy academic year, students and staff!

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two arrested on multiple counts of capital murder in Phenix City double homicide
Two arrested on multiple counts of capital murder in Phenix City double homicide
Officials searching for missing 15-year-old girl, last seen near North Lumpkin Rd.
Columbus police find missing 15-year-old girl
Jane Doe
Police identity woman with dementia found in Columbus
Back to School 2023
What to expect as students head back to school in Muscogee County
LOOK! WTVM’s anchors and reporters back to school photos
LOOK! WTVM’s anchors and reporters back to school photos

Latest News

Honoring the life of Opelika Firefighter-Medic Zachary “Bubba” Sorenson
Honoring the life of Opelika Firefighter-Medic Zachary “Bubba” Sorenson
Honoring the life of Opelika Firefighter-Medic Zachary “Bubba” Sorenson
Honoring the life of Opelika Firefighter-Medic Zachary “Bubba” Sorenson
Very hot and steamy with a chance of strong storms to start off the week.
Monday Morning Weather on the Go
Columbus Airport, local barber provide free haircuts, schools supplies to students
Columbus Airport, local barber provide free haircuts, schools supplies to students