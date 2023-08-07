Back To School: Submit your first day of school pictures!
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Happy first day of school to all students, staff, and faculty! School bells are ringing, teachers are smiling and students are ready to learn.
There are a lot of new faces entering school buildings, as well as a lot of familiar faces - and we want to see them all.
Submit your kids and students photos below!
Have a happy academic year, students and staff!
