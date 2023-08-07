Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Biden to welcome World Series champs Houston Astros to White House

President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting of his Competition Council in the State Dining Room...
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting of his Competition Council in the State Dining Room of the White House, Tuesday, July 19, 2023 in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)(AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - President Joe Biden is returning to the White House on Monday after a vacation in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

He and second gentleman Doug Emhoff are scheduled to welcome the World Series champion Houston Astros to the White House on Monday afternoon. It’s part of a long tradition of presidents saluting championship teams from college and professional sports.

The Astros won the 2022 World Series in six games against the National League pennant winners, the Philadelphia Phillies.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two arrested on multiple counts of capital murder in Phenix City double homicide
Two arrested on multiple counts of capital murder in Phenix City double homicide
Officials searching for missing 15-year-old girl, last seen near North Lumpkin Rd.
Columbus police find missing 15-year-old girl
Jane Doe
Police identity woman with dementia found in Columbus
Back to School 2023
What to expect as students head back to school in Muscogee County
LOOK! WTVM’s anchors and reporters back to school photos
LOOK! WTVM’s anchors and reporters back to school photos

Latest News

FILE - This combo of file images shows Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, left, and Tesla and SpaceX...
Elon Musk says he may need surgery before proposed ‘cage match’ with Mark Zuckerberg
Emergency officials say three people were killed after two firefighting helicopters collided in...
3 killed when firefighting helicopters collide in Southern California, officials say
Chicago police say an 8-year-old girl was shot and killed Saturday night.
8-year-old Chicago girl fatally shot by man upset with kids making noise, witnesses say
Submit your kids and students photos below!
Back To School: Submit your first day of school pictures!