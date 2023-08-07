Business Break
Columbus murder trial for 2021 Macon Road shooting set to begin Aug. 8

(MGN)
By Amaya Graham
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A 22-year-old suspect faced a judge and jury for allegedly killing a man near a shopping center on Macon Road almost two years ago.

The first thing that happened was jury selection, which was a process where the state and defense asked potential jurors questions to determine who they wanted for the jury on the murder trial.

Twelve jurors and two alternates were chosen in the case of Zajaliq Riley, who was accused of killing Deavion Miley in May 2021 on Macon Road in front of what used to be Pita Mediterranean restaurant.

During opening statements, the state told the jurors after a transaction for marijuana did not go through, RIley forced Miley out of the car and shot him while he got out.

The defense believes Riley did not shoot Miley and only purchased marijuana from him on the night of the killing. Currently, Riley is charged with felony murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and theft by taking.

The victim’s father, Mike Johnson, says this trial is something his family has been waiting for. The trial will begin on Tuesday, Aug. 8 at the government cneter.

