LaGrange man charged on terrorist threats after standoff with Troup Co. deputies

By Kelis McGhee
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A 51-year-old LaGrange man is being charged with terrorist threats after a seven hour standoff with Troup Co. deputies.

On August 6, dispatch received a call asking for a “welfare check” on Michael Cornelison who lives in the 200 block of Thomas Drive. According to authorities, the individual who made the call said that he received a message from Cornelison that made him believe he was going to harm himself.

Deputies contacted Cornelison’s wife, who informed them that there were numerous guns in the home, and that he had threatened to harm her, himself, and any officers that may approach the home.

All people living inside the home were able to exit safely and taken to a safe place to meet with investigators. Due to safety concerns, Georgia State Patrol’s SWAT team responded to the scene.

On August 7, around 6:00 a.m., Cornelison peacefully exited his home, and he has been transported to the Troup County Jail.

