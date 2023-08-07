Business Break
Lee Co. deputies arrest woman on multiple charges including criminal surveillance
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman on multiple charges after tracking devices were located on two vehicles.

On August 5, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office received a report of four tracking devices located on two vehicles in the 11000 block of Lee Road 72 in the Camp Hill area of Lee County.

The victim said that he believed his estranged wife may be involved. During an investigation, officials served a search warrant in the 100 block of Blasted Rock Road in Auburn at the home of 33-year-old Shelby Claire Sipes.

During the search, investigators located four tracking devices that appeared to be of the same type as those discovered on the victim’s vehicles. Illegal drugs were also located in the residence to include multiple types of prescription pills and three quart size zip lock bags of what is believed to be Ketamine which is a large animal tranquilizer.

Sipes was arrested and charged with:

  • Domestic Violence 3rd Degree-Criminal Surveillance
  • 10 counts of Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

She has since been released on a $17,000 bond.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651.

