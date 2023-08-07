OPD ask for public’s help to identify burglary and theft suspect

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department began investigating a burglary, third degree, and theft of property, first degree, on July 17, and they are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect.

Surveillance footage shows the suspect enter the business, located at 1302 1st Ave, at approximately 4:30 a.m. on July 16.

According to authorities, the suspect stole keys to a box truck before leaving in the vehicle.

The suspect has dark hair and a tattoo of a heart with wings on his left bicep.

If you have any information regarding the identity of the suspect you are asked to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665.

