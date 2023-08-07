Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

OPD ask for public’s help to identify burglary and theft suspect

OPD ask for public’s help to identify burglary and theft suspect
OPD ask for public’s help to identify burglary and theft suspect(Source: Opelika Police Department)
By Kelis McGhee
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department began investigating a burglary, third degree, and theft of property, first degree, on July 17, and they are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect.

Surveillance footage shows the suspect enter the business, located at 1302 1st Ave, at approximately 4:30 a.m. on July 16.

According to authorities, the suspect stole keys to a box truck before leaving in the vehicle.

The suspect has dark hair and a tattoo of a heart with wings on his left bicep.

If you have any information regarding the identity of the suspect you are asked to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two arrested on multiple counts of capital murder in Phenix City double homicide
Two arrested on multiple counts of capital murder in Phenix City double homicide
Officials searching for missing 15-year-old girl, last seen near North Lumpkin Rd.
Columbus police find missing 15-year-old girl
Jane Doe
Police identity woman with dementia found in Columbus
Back to School 2023
What to expect as students head back to school in Muscogee County
LOOK! WTVM’s anchors and reporters back to school photos
LOOK! WTVM’s anchors and reporters back to school photos

Latest News

Interview: Matthew 'Whiz' Buckley speaks about the use of psychedelic substances to help veterans
Interview: Allie Johnson and Sherry Zeigler talk about preventing animals being put down in Columbus
LaGrange man to be charged with terrorist threats
LaGrange man charged on terrorist threats after standoff with Troup Co. deputies
Submit your kids and students photos below!
Back To School: Submit your first day of school pictures!