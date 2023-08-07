Steamy, Stormy Weather for Back to School

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As the majority of kids in our local area return to school this week, they’ll be greeted with hot and humid weather outside, and their ride home may be mixed with some scattered showers and thunderstorms.

The headline that will affect the most people in our viewing area to start the week will be the hot conditions, dangerously hot in some cases. Air temperatures in the middle to upper 90s will combine with high humidity to produce heat index readings in the 105-110 range in the peak heating of the day during the middle and late afternoon. The saving grace will be the showers and thunderstorms that develop over the area, due in part to the high levels of heat and moisture that will be in place.

Because of the very high heat energy and winds aloft that will be stronger than average for early August, some of the storms that develop may turn severe Monday and Tuesday. Isolated spots of damaging winds to 60 mph will be the main threat, although the strongest of the storms may also produce a few large hailstones to quarter-sized. The northern half of the viewing area is in a 2/5 Slight Risk for tomorrow, with the southern half in a 1/5 Marginal Risk. Just north of our area, from the Atlanta metro northeast through the Piedmont, a 3/5 Enhanced Risk of severe weather is in place due to a higher risk of more widespread damaging winds with some of the storms.

Temperatures will be a few degrees “cooler” later in the week, knocking heat index readings below the dangerous 105 degree threshold. Highs by the weekend will be in the low to mid 90s with scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms still a possibility. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 70s through the week ahead.

