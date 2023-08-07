Steamy with strong storm threat next few days

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The heat and humidity is kicking into high gear again this week. An active pattern means a daily chance of rain and storms as well, especially through the first half of the week.

The peak heat index Monday afternoon will be at least 105°. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Mostly sunny to start Monday before clouds build in the afternoon thanks to a very hot and muggy day. A gusty breeze out of the west may be a bit of a saving grace for many of us. Highs will be in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees with a peak heat index of 105-110° thanks to all the humidity in the air. All that heat energy along with an approaching front will lift the air up to produce a decent chance of rain and storms in spots mainly after 3 PM ET through the early evening. The Storm Team 9 forecast calls for a 40% rain coverage.

Watch for some storms to quickly roll in after 3 PM ET today. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Some storms have the potential of turning severe with damaging winds the primary threat. The risk of severe weather is greater the farther north you live.

Anyone in the Chattahoochee Valley could see a severe storm Monday PM, but the greatest risk is for our northern counties. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Partly to mostly cloudy Tuesday. An expected earlier start to the rain and storms and higher rain coverage (around 60%) should keep us from getting quite as hot. Highs will still be in the low to mid 90s with a peak heat index near 100. Again, some storms may reach severe limits. Timing at this point, looks to be late morning into the afternoon.

Another risk of severe weather Tuesday. (Source: WTVM Weather)

After a pretty similar day is expected Wednesday, it may be a little quieter Thursday and perhaps Friday. However, spotty storms are still in the forecast. Highs in the mid 90s. Typical August weather is anticipated over the weekend.

