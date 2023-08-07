Business Break
Strong to Severe Storms Tuesday

Arianna’s Forecast
Another risk of severe weather Tuesday.
By Arianna Wittic
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The storms that are expected to move through the region Monday evening, will clear out leaving behind mostly cloudy conditions overnight into Tuesday. Another round of strong to severe storms is expected across the Valley on Tuesday. On Tuesday a large portion of the area is under a 2/5 risk for strong to severe storms, with the primary risk associated for these storms being damaging winds. These storms are expected to move into the area between the late morning and early afternoon hours. Tuesday rain coverage is 60%, however, Wednesday through Friday showers and storms will be in the afternoon hours with rain coverage between 30-50%. Temperatures will remain hot and humid with highs in the low-mid 90s through Saturday, and “feels-like” temperatures between 100-105 degrees. Low temperatures will remain in the mid-70s during the overnight hours.

