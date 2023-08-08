1 person injured in drive by shooting in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - One person was treated for non-life threatening injuries after being shot in a drive by shooting on Laurel Lane.

On Aug. 8, officers received reports of a person being shot on the 200 block of Laurel Lane. When they arrived, they located Anaya Daniel who had been shot in the ankle.

According to authorities, Daniel was standing on the front porch when a black vehicle, possibly a KIA, drove past and fired several gunshots toward her. Daniel was struck once.

Gunshots also entered the home. Three adults and one juvenile were in the home during that time.

The is no known suspect at the time.

If anyone has any information regarding this investigation you are asked to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crimestoppers at 706-812-1000.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.