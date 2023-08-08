Business Break
Auburn University to allow fans to roll Auburn Oaks this fall
By Kelis McGhee
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn University announced in a press release that fans will be able to roll the two Auburn Oaks at Toomer’s Corner this upcoming fall for the first time in several years.

The university asked fans to not roll the oaks when they were first planted 6 years ago.

“The rolling of Toomer’s Corner is one of the nation’s top sports traditions,” Auburn President Christopher B. Roberts said. “Our fans have come together for decades on the corner of Magnolia and College to celebrate our big wins. In recent years, we continued our cherished tradition by rolling different trees, but I am very excited that the Auburn Family will once again be able to roll our most prominent trees.”

The original Auburn Oaks were removed from Toomer’s Corner in April 2013 after being poisoned in 2010. New trees were planted in 2015, but both trees were damaged and removed after allowing rolling for the 2016 football season.

The two new current oaks were planted in 2017, and fans were asked to not roll the trees until they became established.

“Both trees have made excellent progress since planting took place six years ago and are now considered to have recovered from transplant stress,” said Alex Hedgepath, Auburn University arborist. “Because of the Auburn Family’s commitment, the trees are now established and can withstand rolling and cleanup efforts after Auburn athletic victories. With continued care, we expect the trees to grow vigorously and become further established.”

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

