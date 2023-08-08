Carver Tigers look to make a play for a state title shot this season

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - This season, the carver tigers look to make another play for a shot at the state title game.

Just a few years back, the team made their way there and came up short.

This season, Head Coach Pierre Coffey enters his second season at the helm and believes his guys have what it takes to make another deep run.

”Starting in the offseason, our whole motto and the thing we valued was...just loving the process and being engulfed in you know. Being, a blue-collar worker. And everything that goes into that. You know our thing is just doing the small things. We think if we do the small things correctly. Of course, the winning and stuff will take care of itself. So just living the process and that goes, back to being great student-athletes. Doing the work in the classroom, going to work in the weight room. You know being teachable, coachable, and being leaders. So that’s what we’ve been about since about the end of last season,” Coffey said.

The Tigers kick their season off versus Hardaway on August 18th.

