Columbus church that started before end of slavery celebrates 160 years in community

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A historic church in Columbus is celebrating a huge milestone this month as they impact the community and the world.

Greater Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church has been off 12th Avenue for about seven years, but the church’s origins started on Second Avenue as it’s the second oldest black church in Columbus and they’re getting ready to celebrate a huge milestone of 160 years of service in the community.

Miss Doris Carde sits in her favorite seat in the sanctuary. It gives her the perfect view of the pulpit for sermons. And it’s earned - at 93-years-old Carde has been a member of GSGMBC for decades.

“I’ve been a member since 1935,” said Carde.

Miss Carde has seen the church evolve and even move from its original location off Second Avenue. This year marks the church’s 160th anniversary.

“Not a lot of institutions around can say they’ve been in existence for 160 years,” said the church’s Pastor Marcus Gibson.

Pastor Gibson is excited for the church’s anniversary. He said people like Miss Carde helps the congregation and the community remember the church’s history.

“That’s 160 years, our origin right in the middle of the civil war,” said Pastor Gibson. “An institution that was owned by African Americans and founded by African American worshippers of God.”

As the church looks to the future, they’ve gone global in Africa.

“We’ve been working with a team in the village of Namiyagi near Uganda,” said GSGMBC Deacon Carl Hamilton.

“We’re restoring, refurbishing and rebuilding a school that was there on the site, it was totally dilapidated,” said Pastor Gibson.

The first phase of the school is scheduled to be completed this year.

In the eyes of Miss Carde, the future is bright. She said the church’s history and impact is felt throughout the city and the world.

“I can feel the love in the church,” said Carde. “One of our mottos in the old church was enter to worship, depart to serve.”

Greater Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church is observing its anniversary on Sunday, August 6, and the community is encouraged to come out and celebrate at the church’s Sunday service and luncheon.

If you’d like to contribute to the construction of the school and Africa, you can find more information here.

