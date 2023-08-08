Business Break
Columbus City Council approves crime prevention funding to organizations

(Source: WTVM)
By Katrice Nolan
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus City Council meeting was business as usual, but there was one public safety item on the agenda that took over two hours for council members to decide.

After much argument and discussion, this was the scene at a packed city council meeting for nearly two hours on Tuesday morning, and all of it was over crime prevention grants.

Organizations up for approval are all competing to get their share of $750,000 of taxpayer money. Forty-five groups all claim to have programs to help prevent crime in Columbus.

Members of the Crime Prevention Committee addressed the council on the process of getting the organizations funded and not delaying the process at the suggestion of some council members.

Despite opposition from some council members over whether the funds are being used properly, the measure was approved after a passionate debate.

The main sticking point of the council approving funding to organizations that use grant money for payroll was split, but ultimately, they decided to grant all the requests.

