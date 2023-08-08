Forrest Road Elementary placed on secured perimeter, officers investigate ‘situation’ in area
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Forrest Road Elementary School has been placed on a secured perimeter while the Columbus Police Department investigates the area.
The situation that is being investigated is unknown at this time.
