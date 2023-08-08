Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Forrest Road Elementary placed on secured perimeter, officers investigate ‘situation’ in area

Forrest Road Elementary School has been placed on a secured perimeter while the Columbus Police...
Forrest Road Elementary School has been placed on a secured perimeter while the Columbus Police Department investigates the area.
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Forrest Road Elementary School has been placed on a secured perimeter while the Columbus Police Department investigates the area.

The situation that is being investigated is unknown at this time.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we continue to gather more information on this investigation.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence at 2nd Avenue Valley Rescue Mission
1 injured in shooting on 2nd Ave. in Columbus, investigation underway
Lee Co. deputies arrest woman on multiple charges including criminal surveillance
Lee Co. deputies arrest woman on multiple charges including criminal surveillance
LaGrange man to be charged with terrorist threats
LaGrange man charged on terrorist threats after standoff with Troup Co. deputies
Auburn man arrested and charged with multiple theft charges
Auburn man arrested on multiple theft charges
OPD ask for public’s help to identify burglary and theft suspect
OPD ask for public’s help to identify burglary and theft suspect

Latest News

The first punch is thrown in what became a brawl along the Montgomery riverfront Saturday...
Montgomery Police Department holds ‘Riverfront Brawl’ press conference
Auburn University to allow fans to roll Auburn Oaks this fall
Auburn University to allow fans to roll Auburn Oaks this fall
Smiths Station woman arrested for allegedly using Home Owner’s association money for personal use
Smiths Station woman arrested for allegedly using HOA money for personal use
Crime (GFX)
1 person injured in drive by shooting in LaGrange