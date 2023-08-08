Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

INTERVIEW: Muscogee County Superintendent discuss school safety, start times

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It was back to school for the majority of students in the largest school district in the Chattahoochee Valley.

Muscogee County School District students have officially welcomed the start of a new school year, with 3rd through 12th graders returning to the classroom. Kindergarten through 2nd grade returned a day before.

District Superintendent Dr. David Lewis joined News Leader 9 in the studio to discuss what parents and teachers can expect this upcoming year.

Check out the interview below:

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence at 2nd Avenue Valley Rescue Mission
1 injured in shooting on 2nd Ave. in Columbus, investigation underway
Lee Co. deputies arrest woman on multiple charges including criminal surveillance
Lee Co. deputies arrest woman on multiple charges including criminal surveillance
LaGrange man to be charged with terrorist threats
LaGrange man charged on terrorist threats after standoff with Troup Co. deputies
Auburn man arrested and charged with multiple theft charges
Auburn man arrested on multiple theft charges
Thomas Hart
Columbus police searching for alleged armed, dangerous man wanted in Alabama

Latest News

Columbus murder trial for 2021 Macon Road shooting set to begin Aug. 8
Columbus murder trial for 2021 Macon Road shooting continues
Lee County court hears from Wilkes’ ex-girlfriend, responding officers in murder trial
The first punch is thrown in what became a brawl along the Montgomery riverfront Saturday...
Montgomery police, mayor give update on Riverfront brawl
Columbus City Council debates crime prevention funding for organizations
Columbus City Council debates crime prevention funding for organizations