Loachapoka Indians look to ride success from last season

LOACHAPOKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Loachapoka Indians look to ride their success from last season.

The team spoke a few weeks back at the high school media days about their expectations for the season.

Head coach Frederick Reco Newton enters his fourth season at the helm, and the coach is confident Poka’s best days are still ahead.

As far as repeating their success from last season, he says the best way to do that is,

“Do what everybody wants you to do, and that’s win. So our thing going into this season right here is that we’re going to try to continue that winning tradition we’ve built at Loachapoka high school, that winning tradition that did not start last year, but it goes back to when Coach Tate coached, and when Coach Jones coached in previous years. So we got to get back to that way, you know we preach about the Poka way. So we’re trying to make sure we continue our success and continue to build the Poka way,” Newton said.

The Indians get their season started when they take on the Lafayette Bulldogs, on August 26th.

