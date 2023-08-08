Business Break
Schools in the Chattahoochee Valley head back to school

By Katrice Nolan
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) -It’s a busy time for school districts in our viewing area with Aug. 7 being the first day back for nearly 4-thousand students in Russell County Schools, and Aug. 8 the first day for more than a thousand boys and girls in Chattahoochee County.

One fifth grade class at Oliver Elementary in Russell County, children are ready to hit the books for the new school year.

Principal Nancy Kennedy said she has one word to describe drop off this morning.

“Well if I could sum it up in one word, excited,” she said.

Excited to start the new school year right.

In Mrs. Denson’s first grade class they are coloring inside the lines, and describing emotions of the first day of school. While in Pre-K, they danced out the first day jitters.

In Chattahoochee County, superintendent of schools Dr. Kristie Brooks, said they are just as excited and planning for a smooth school year.

“It’s an exciting time, everybody’s ready to come back to school, at least our parents are, but we are really excited to open our doors,” she said.

Both districts said they are ready to crush goals to help children reach benchmarks plagued by COVID.

“This job is a challenging job, but it also very rewarding job at the same time. So, we are just going to work together collaboratively, and just take one day at a time. So, we’re focused today on just having the first best day,” Kennedy said.

“We want to see our kids, not only reach those great feats for national levels of academics, but we also want to see our kids learning the skills that they need to go out in the world successful,” Brooks said.

In order to create successful children, they said they need parents who are active in their child’s education.

“Just to stay involved, just to continue be in communication with your child’s or children’s teachers, and just see ways you can help at home to help reinforce what we’re doing at school,” Kennedy said.

Both administrators said if your child rides the school bus, make sure you know the exact drop off and pick up times so that your little one makes it home safely.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

