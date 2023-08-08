Business Break
Severe Storms Sticking Around For Wednesday

Arianna’s Forecast
Watch for another round of scattered storms later in the day Wednesday.
By Arianna Wittic
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The severe risk for Wednesday is a 1/5 risk, with the main threat with storms being damaging winds. Wednesday will see a better chance for PM storms moving through the Chattahoochee Valley. Rain coverage Wednesday is 40% with the best chance of seeing those showers and storms in the afternoon to evening hours.  Rain coverage is expected to decrease heading into Thursday, with a 30% coverage of rain. Friday and Saturday will see rain coverage at 40% with Sunday looking like the drier of the two weekend days. A glimpse into Monday and Tuesday has the summer-time pattern returning with 20-30% coverage of rain. Temperatures will be in the mid-90s Wednesday through Friday working there way to the upper-90s heading into the weekend. The mugginess will be sticking around causing the heat indices to be between 100-110 degrees through this weekend. Low temperatures will be in the mid-70s.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

