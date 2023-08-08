Business Break
Smiths Station woman arrested for allegedly using Home Owner’s association money for personal use

By Kelis McGhee
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Smiths Station woman on theft charges.

On July 31, investigators received reports of theft of property from the Shadow Wood subdivision Home Owner’s Association in Smiths Station. According to officials, a member of the HOA advised that the previous president, Latoya Cook, used approximately $11,000 from the HOA account for personal use.

Investigators conducted a search warrant at Cook’s residence on Aug. 4.

The 32-year-old was transported to Lee County Jail and charged with,

  • 1 count of theft of property, first degree
  • 1 count of theft of property, third degree

She was released from the jail after posting a $6,500 bond.

If anyone has information about the case, you can contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651.

