Smiths Station woman arrested for allegedly using Home Owner’s association money for personal use

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Smiths Station woman on theft charges.

On July 31, investigators received reports of theft of property from the Shadow Wood subdivision Home Owner’s Association in Smiths Station. According to officials, a member of the HOA advised that the previous president, Latoya Cook, used approximately $11,000 from the HOA account for personal use.

Investigators conducted a search warrant at Cook’s residence on Aug. 4.

The 32-year-old was transported to Lee County Jail and charged with,

1 count of theft of property, first degree

1 count of theft of property, third degree

She was released from the jail after posting a $6,500 bond.

If anyone has information about the case, you can contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651.

