Stay alert Tuesday for more afternoon rumbles, Potentially severe weather

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Keep the rain gear handy! While there will be some variation from day to day, most days for the next week have at least a chance of rain and storms.

A level 2 risk of severe weather is up for most of the area Tuesday afternoon. (Source: WTVM Weather)

ALERT DAY TUESDAY: Not nearly as scorching hot as Monday, but still hot and muggy enough for most of us. Highs will generally be in the low 90s with a peak heat index, or what it feels like with the humidity, closer to 100 or 105. Rain and storms are forecast to be a little more organized or widespread compared to yesterday. Watch for pockets of strong to severe storms capable of producing damaging winds. Early to mid afternoon is the focus for any threatening storms in east Alabama with a mid to perhaps a late afternoon focus for our Georgia counties. Not everyone will get rain of course; coverage is forecast to be around 60%. Storms move in from the west.

We have an Alert Day Tuesday afternoon for the heat, humidity and severe storm potential. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Still unsettled Wednesday with another round of scattered afternoon and evening storms. One or two may be severe.

Watch for another round of scattered storms later in the day Wednesday. (Source: WTVM Weather)

If there is one day that looks a little drier this week it is Thursday with expected rain coverage around 20-30% at this point. That will send our high temperatures back into the mid 90s. Hit-or-miss storms are back in the cards Friday and Saturday, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Sunday, as of now, appears to be the day with the lowest rain coverage over the weekend. However, isolated storms are still possible. Stay tuned as we go throughout the rest of the week!

For the most part, the pattern doesn't really change in a significant way anytime soon. (Source: WTVM Weather)

