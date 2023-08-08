Business Break
2-vehicle crash, involving bus, leaves lanes blocked on Lee Rd. 430 in Smiths Station

Smiths Station crash involving bus
Smiths Station crash involving bus(Source: WTVM)
By WTVM Web Team
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - A two-vehicle crash involving a school bus has left lanes blocked on Lee Road 430 in Smiths Station.

According to sources, the crash involved a bus with 55 students on it. Smiths Station Fire & Rescue says one person was taken to the local hospital for evaluation, but none of the passengers on the bus were taken for further evaluation.

It’s unknown at this time what caused the crash.

The roadway is currently blocked, and all drivers should avoid the area.

