Another round of strong to severe storms in spots later Wednesday
Tyler’s forecast
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The somewhat active weather pattern continues and doesn’t change much through the week and even most of the weekend.
After patchy fog Wednesday morning, we’ll have a mix of sun and clouds. Highs between 92 and 96 degrees. Most of the storms are forecast to hold off until the evening this go around, but again like recent days, some areas could get strong to severe weather.
Hit-or-miss rain and a few storms return Thursday, but could in some instances, move though during the morning hours. We still anticipate highs to reach the low to mid 90s.
The potential for rain and storms continues Friday and Saturday with rain coverage around 40-50%. So don’t make outside plans without having some backup inside plans ready. When it’s hot raining, it will be a summer sizzler with peak heat index values, or feels like temperatures around 105 degrees.
Very little variety can be seen in the foreseeable future. Expect sun, clouds, heat, mugginess and occasional storms.
