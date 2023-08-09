Beer and Wine Festival, to include spirits this fall

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Beer and Wine festival presented by Publix will be September 9 in Uptown Columbus.

The event will be from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 at the 14th St. Pedestrian Bridge. Attendees will have the opportunity to taste over 100 different craft beers and wines, and new to the festival, Spirit samples.

“Uptown Columbus prides itself on promoting a vibrant and diverse Uptown that is prosperous, inviting, livable, and perpetually active,” said Tracey Green, Director of Communications and Marketing for Uptown Columbus. “In addition to meeting these goals, this event also raises funds for our nonprofit organization to continue its community-building work,” she said.

Tickets are now available for $45 if purchased by September 8. The day of the event tickets will be $55 at the door for card purchase only.

The tickets include live music from Caleb Gamble and Big Saxy and unlimited samplings of beer, wine and spirits.

Food is not included with the purchase of a ticket, but it will be available for purchase during the event.

Anyone under the age of 21 will not be allowed to enter unless they are a designated driver. Designated drivers will have a $10 entry fee and will be given a specific wristband when they enter.

Click here to purchase tickets.

The money raised during the event supports Uptown Columbus, and helps them have many free events throughout the year.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.