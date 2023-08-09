Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Beer and Wine Festival, to include spirits this fall

Uptown Beer and Wine Festival 2023
Uptown Beer and Wine Festival 2023(Source: Uptown Columbus, Inc.)
By WTVM Web Team
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Beer and Wine festival presented by Publix will be September 9 in Uptown Columbus.

The event will be from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 at the 14th St. Pedestrian Bridge. Attendees will have the opportunity to taste over 100 different craft beers and wines, and new to the festival, Spirit samples.

“Uptown Columbus prides itself on promoting a vibrant and diverse Uptown that is prosperous, inviting, livable, and perpetually active,” said Tracey Green, Director of Communications and Marketing for Uptown Columbus. “In addition to meeting these goals, this event also raises funds for our nonprofit organization to continue its community-building work,” she said.

Tickets are now available for $45 if purchased by September 8. The day of the event tickets will be $55 at the door for card purchase only.

The tickets include live music from Caleb Gamble and Big Saxy and unlimited samplings of beer, wine and spirits.

Food is not included with the purchase of a ticket, but it will be available for purchase during the event.

Anyone under the age of 21 will not be allowed to enter unless they are a designated driver. Designated drivers will have a $10 entry fee and will be given a specific wristband when they enter.

Click here to purchase tickets.

The money raised during the event supports Uptown Columbus, and helps them have many free events throughout the year.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Hart
Columbus police searching for alleged armed, dangerous man wanted in Alabama
Smiths Station crash involving bus
2-vehicle crash, involving bus, leaves lanes blocked on Lee Rd. 430 in Smiths Station
Lee Co. deputies arrest woman on multiple charges including criminal surveillance
Lee Co. deputies arrest woman on multiple charges including criminal surveillance
Smiths Station woman arrested for allegedly using Home Owner’s association money for personal use
Smiths Station woman arrested for allegedly using HOA money for personal use
The first punch is thrown in what became a brawl along the Montgomery riverfront Saturday...
Montgomery police, mayor give update on Riverfront brawl

Latest News

CACC sees increase in the number of animals being euthanized asking community to adopt
CACC sees increase in number of animals euthanized, asking community to adopt
Happy Anniversary! Phenix City celebrates 100 years
Happy Anniversary! Phenix City to celebrate 100 years
Watch for some late day and evening strong storms Wednesday.
Wednesday Morning Weather on the Go
Central High School
Phenix City town hall meeting discusses firing of seasoned Hall of Famer coach