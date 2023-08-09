Business Break
CCG is set to host Risk Management ‘Super Safety Day’

Super Safety Day flyer
Super Safety Day flyer(Source: Columbus Consolidated Government)
By Josiah Berry
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Consolidated Government’s Risk Management Division will host their first “Super Safety Day” on August 26.

The event is slated for Saturday, August 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Columbus Civic Center.

The event is free to the public and will focus on different aspects of safety, such as water safety, hunter safety, fire safety, emergency preparedness, and firearm safety.

