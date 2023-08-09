CCG is set to host Risk Management ‘Super Safety Day’

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Consolidated Government’s Risk Management Division will host their first “Super Safety Day” on August 26.

The event is slated for Saturday, August 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Columbus Civic Center.

The event is free to the public and will focus on different aspects of safety, such as water safety, hunter safety, fire safety, emergency preparedness, and firearm safety.

