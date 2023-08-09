Happy Anniversary! Phenix City to celebrate 100 years

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - August 9 will mark 100 years of Phenix City incorporating.

“100 years ago we incorporated with Gerard to become one city, Phenix City,” Mayor Eddie Lowe said,

Phenix City will celebrate that milestone in the Phenix City Amphitheatre on August 9 as they reflect on the past and look ahead to the future of what Lowe called “positively Phenix City.”

It will kickoff at 5 p.m.

“One of the reasons why we’ve done that is we know the history of Phenix City,” Lowe said.

Formerly known for its crime around the 1950s, Lowe said he and other city leaders want to revamp the city’s history.

“We have taken something that is valuable, but we have turned our community into something that is more valuable because of the inclusion and because of the diversity which brings us strength as a community,” said Lowe.

He said the next 100 years start with putting the right leaders in place. Leaders with integrity, morals, and character.

“Because if you don’t have those attributes, then we are not going to be positioned where we have the right people that are doing this job for the right reason which is the citizens of Phenix City and being able to move Phenix City forward,” said Lowe.

