Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Happy Anniversary! Phenix City to celebrate 100 years

By James Giles
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - August 9 will mark 100 years of Phenix City incorporating.

“100 years ago we incorporated with Gerard to become one city, Phenix City,” Mayor Eddie Lowe said,

Phenix City will celebrate that milestone in the Phenix City Amphitheatre on August 9 as they reflect on the past and look ahead to the future of what Lowe called “positively Phenix City.”

It will kickoff at 5 p.m.

“One of the reasons why we’ve done that is we know the history of Phenix City,” Lowe said.

Formerly known for its crime around the 1950s, Lowe said he and other city leaders want to revamp the city’s history.

“We have taken something that is valuable, but we have turned our community into something that is more valuable because of the inclusion and because of the diversity which brings us strength as a community,” said Lowe.

He said the next 100 years start with putting the right leaders in place. Leaders with integrity, morals, and character.

“Because if you don’t have those attributes, then we are not going to be positioned where we have the right people that are doing this job for the right reason which is the citizens of Phenix City and being able to move Phenix City forward,” said Lowe.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Hart
Columbus police searching for alleged armed, dangerous man wanted in Alabama
Smiths Station crash involving bus
2-vehicle crash, involving bus, leaves lanes blocked on Lee Rd. 430 in Smiths Station
Lee Co. deputies arrest woman on multiple charges including criminal surveillance
Lee Co. deputies arrest woman on multiple charges including criminal surveillance
Smiths Station woman arrested for allegedly using Home Owner’s association money for personal use
Smiths Station woman arrested for allegedly using HOA money for personal use
The first punch is thrown in what became a brawl along the Montgomery riverfront Saturday...
Montgomery police, mayor give update on Riverfront brawl

Latest News

Watch for some late day and evening strong storms Wednesday.
Wednesday Morning Weather on the Go
Central High School
Phenix City town hall meeting discusses firing of seasoned Hall of Famer coach
Columbus murder trial for 2021 Macon Road shooting set to begin Aug. 8
Columbus murder trial for 2021 Macon Road shooting continues
Muscogee County School District reports COVID cases, in-person learning to continue
INTERVIEW: Muscogee County Superintendent discuss school safety, start times