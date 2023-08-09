Morning rain then afternoon storms for Thursday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Overnight partly cloudy conditions with lows in the mid-70s. Heading into the morning hours of Thursday there is a potential to see some morning showers and storms, although those in the northern portion of the viewing area have a better chance of seeing morning rain. There remains a severe risk of 1/5 on Thursday for the northern portion of the Chattahoochee Valley, with the main threat being damaging winds. Rain coverage will range from 30-40% Thursday through Sunday, though Sunday looks like the drier of the two weekend days. A look into next week has rain chances begin to decrease; however as we are in the summer-time pattern where rain chances are never zero. Rain coverage on Monday 30% and Tuesday 20%. Temperatures will remain in the mid- to upper- 90s with the “feels-like” temperatures ranging between 100-110 degrees. Low temperatures over the weekend and into next week will be in the mid-70s.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.