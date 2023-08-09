Business Break
Morning rain then afternoon storms for Thursday

Arianna’s Forecast
Rain and storms will dot the landscape at times this weekend.
Rain and storms will dot the landscape at times this weekend.(Source: WTVM Weather)
By Arianna Wittic
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:06 PM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Overnight partly cloudy conditions with lows in the mid-70s. Heading into the morning hours of Thursday there is a potential to see some morning showers and storms, although those in the northern portion of the viewing area have a better chance of seeing morning rain.  There remains a severe risk of 1/5 on Thursday for the northern portion of the Chattahoochee Valley, with the main threat being damaging winds. Rain coverage will range from 30-40% Thursday through Sunday, though Sunday looks like the drier of the two weekend days. A look into next week has rain chances begin to decrease; however as we are in the summer-time pattern where rain chances are never zero. Rain coverage on Monday 30% and Tuesday 20%. Temperatures will remain in the mid- to upper- 90s with the “feels-like” temperatures ranging between 100-110 degrees. Low temperatures over the weekend and into next week will be in the mid-70s.

