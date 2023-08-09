Business Break
Muscogee County crossing guard shares importance of following school zone rules

(Floyd Wilde / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Katrice Nolan
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Vanessa Moss puts on her reflective vest. With a big red stop sign in her hand and a smile on her face, her job is serious.

She has been helping children and adults across the street for 30 years. In those three decades, she has seen many reckless drivers cost children their lives, and she says every school year, she is warning drivers to slow down and obey all traffic laws.

While she isn’t a law enforcement officer and can’t issue citations, don’t think you can speed past her and not suffer the consequences with a Columbus officer.

Moss says the way to avoid getting a ticket and going to court is if you see crossing guards stop and let the children cross safely. Keep the kids safe.

While Moss has a stop sign, another stop sign people should not run is on the school buses. She says until the bus stop goes back in, don’t move because there might be a child running across the street, and drivers may not see them.

If you have travel through a school zone remember the times when the speed limit drops is 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

