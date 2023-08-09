Muscogee County School District official shares reason for bus drop-off delays

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - According to a Northside High School parent, their home is close to a seven-minute drive from the school. The dismissal time for Northside is 5 p.m., like the other high school in Muscogee County. The scheduled time for the student of that parent to make it home is 5:17 p.m., an hour and 17 minutes after the dismissal bell.

The student rode the bus last year, and his mom says they would be home within 20 minutes.

Muscogee County School District Chief Operations Officer Travis Anderson says Tuesday was one of the best first days with all the district’s students in a very long time, adding that the issues reflect what it means to be back in school.

Anderson says the school district is seeing a lot of elementary school buses having to bring pre-K through 2nd-grade students back to the school because there wasn’t a parent waiting at the bus stop or at their home as required.

Each year, more students are registered in the system than those who actually ride the bus.

“During the first two weeks of school, we follow our process to dead stops, and what that means is that if we continue to go to that stop and that there is not a student who’s riding the bus, we communicate to them if they actually want to ride the bus and it takes two weeks for us to do that,” said Anderson.

After those two weeks, it’s expected to take less time to get students to an from school, easing the frustration for parents, students, school administration and drivers.

Dr. Anderson says once all the wrinkles are ironed out, the goal is for no student to be on the bus longer than an hour and 15 minutes.

