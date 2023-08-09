Business Break
Phenix City town hall meeting discusses firing of seasoned Hall of Famer coach

Central High School
Central High School
By WTVM Digital Team
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 10:44 PM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - In East Alabama, a town hall meeting focused mainly on the firing of local Hall of Famer Coach Caroline Wright for the girls basketball team at Central High School. The move was confirmed last month to News Leader 9.

Several supporters and other concerned residents attended Franchise Missionary Baptist Church, questioning her removal from her position.

They included who made the decision, who was in position to make the decision and what is the reason behind her firing despite being a few wins short of 600 wins.

“Not to confuse anyone or not to rubberstamp anything, as far as, this is how it has to be. Everything is not cookie-cutter. It requires, of course, some deliberate concern regarding this particular matter. So, this is not the same as some previous coaches or situations.”

She is reportedly still an employee of Central High School.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we work to gather more information on the reasoning for coach with 30-plus years was let go.

