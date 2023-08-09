Racoon in the Buena Vista area tests positive for rabies

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Georgia Department of Public Health tested a racoon on August 8 that was positive for rabies.

The racoon was from the Buena Vista Road area, near Eastwood Drive.

The racoon is no longer a threat, but the GDPH is asking for anyone who may have come in contact with racoon to reach out to the Columbus Environmental Health Office, Columbus Animal Care and Control Center, and their physician.

They are asking residents and visitors of the area to take the following precautions:

Do not pick up or handle any stray or wild animals.

Report any animal bites or scratches to the CACC or Columbus Environmental Health Office.

Contact Columbus Animal Care & Control Center to report any animals which are behaving strangely or aggressively.

Contact your local vet immediately if your pet or livestock began behaving strangely or is injured.

Teach children about the dangers of stray and wild animals.

Have all your dogs and cats vaccinated against rabies!

If you are bitten or scratched by an animal, the GDPH says to wash and rinse the wound for several minutes, apply a disinfectant, seek medical attention immediately, and report the bite scratch to the CACC or the Columbus Environmental Health Office.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.