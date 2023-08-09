PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - According to our crews, a section of J.R. Allen Parkway in Phenix City has reopened after a dump truck overturned, spilling gravel all over the road.

According to the Phenix City Police Department, when the dump truck overturned, it collided with a Phenix City police car.

Road reopens on J.R. Allen Pkwy in Phenix City after dump truck overturns (Source: WTVM)

Officials say the accident occurred near the intersection of Hwy 80 and J.R. Allen Parkway.

The condition of the individuals involved in the accident is unknown at this time.

