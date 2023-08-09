Business Break
Road reopens on J.R. Allen Pkwy in Phenix City after dump truck overturns

Phenix City Police at J.R. Allen
Phenix City Police at J.R. Allen(Source: WTVM)
By WTVM Web Team
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - According to our crews, a section of J.R. Allen Parkway in Phenix City has reopened after a dump truck overturned, spilling gravel all over the road.

According to the Phenix City Police Department, when the dump truck overturned, it collided with a Phenix City police car.

Road reopens on J.R. Allen Pkwy in Phenix City after dump truck overturns
Road reopens on J.R. Allen Pkwy in Phenix City after dump truck overturns(Source: WTVM)

Officials say the accident occurred near the intersection of Hwy 80 and J.R. Allen Parkway.

The condition of the individuals involved in the accident is unknown at this time.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we continue to gather more information.

