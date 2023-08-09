Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

WTVM to broadcast “Stateline Showdown” between Brookstone and Glenwood

WTVM to broadcast "Stateline Showdown" between Brookstone and Glenwood
WTVM to broadcast "Stateline Showdown" between Brookstone and Glenwood(WTVM)
By WTVM Web Team
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - High school football season is almost back! On top of our regular, weekly Sports Overtime coverage, WTVM News Leader 9 is airing a LIVE broadcast of the Friday, August 25 game between Brookstone and Glenwood. The “Stateline Showdown” will feature the Cougars of the GISA and the Gators of the AISA.

You can join our crew at 7:30p/6:30c for pre-game coverage, followed by the start of the game at 7:45 ET. Sports Overtime will air at its normal 11:15p/10:15c time later in the night.

“We plan to make the Stateline Showdown an annual event and rotate the participants from Alabama and Georgia each year,” said WTVM News Director William McLain. “We are thrilled to televise Brookstone and Glenwood for the inaugural matchup of the Stateline Showdown.”

The “Stateline Showdown” will be Brookstone’s season opener, while Glenwood will be playing its second game of the season after hosting St. Anne-Pacelli the week prior.

Beginning on Tuesday, August 22, WTVM News Leader 9 will air preview coverage of the big game. We will be hosting a tailgate party at Brookstone’s Mack Strong Stadium ahead of the game.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Hart
Columbus police searching for alleged armed, dangerous man wanted in Alabama
Smiths Station crash involving bus
2-vehicle crash, involving bus, leaves lanes blocked on Lee Rd. 430 in Smiths Station
Smiths Station woman arrested for allegedly using Home Owner’s association money for personal use
Smiths Station woman arrested for allegedly using HOA money for personal use
Lee Co. deputies arrest woman on multiple charges including criminal surveillance
Lee Co. deputies arrest woman on multiple charges including criminal surveillance
The first punch is thrown in what became a brawl along the Montgomery riverfront Saturday...
Montgomery police, mayor give update on Riverfront brawl

Latest News

This season, Head Coach Pierre Coffey enters his second season at the helm and believes his...
Carver Tigers look to make a play for a state title shot this season
Head coach Frederick Reco Newton enters his fourth season at the helm, and the coach is...
Loachapoka Indians look to ride success from last season
Saturday morning, the Cougars held its annual Media Days where Seniors and players were able to...
Brookstone Cougars look to be elite this season
This past season the team dealt with some adversity in the hardships of their leader battling...
Columbus High Blue Devils look to be resilient this season