WTVM to broadcast “Stateline Showdown” between Brookstone and Glenwood

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - High school football season is almost back! On top of our regular, weekly Sports Overtime coverage, WTVM News Leader 9 is airing a LIVE broadcast of the Friday, August 25 game between Brookstone and Glenwood. The “Stateline Showdown” will feature the Cougars of the GISA and the Gators of the AISA.

You can join our crew at 7:30p/6:30c for pre-game coverage, followed by the start of the game at 7:45 ET. Sports Overtime will air at its normal 11:15p/10:15c time later in the night.

“We plan to make the Stateline Showdown an annual event and rotate the participants from Alabama and Georgia each year,” said WTVM News Director William McLain. “We are thrilled to televise Brookstone and Glenwood for the inaugural matchup of the Stateline Showdown.”

The “Stateline Showdown” will be Brookstone’s season opener, while Glenwood will be playing its second game of the season after hosting St. Anne-Pacelli the week prior.

Beginning on Tuesday, August 22, WTVM News Leader 9 will air preview coverage of the big game. We will be hosting a tailgate party at Brookstone’s Mack Strong Stadium ahead of the game.

