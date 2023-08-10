Best Rain Chances Friday AM; Much Drier For the Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Coverage of rain and storms will be highest Friday morning with yet another system moving down from the north and west and impacting the Chattahoochee Valley. We will see rain chances dropping into the afternoon and evening hours, with highs holding in the lower 90s thanks to the early morning coverage of clouds and storms. For the weekend, the forecast looks a lot drier than what we have seen lately. With more sunshine on the docket, highs will quickly climb into the mid and perhaps the upper 90s. Feels like temperatures will be in the 105-110 range in many places, so expect more heat alerts to be required for our area by Saturday and Sunday. Most will stay dry, and we will see the mostly dry weather sticking around through much of next week. While Monday and Tuesday will be very hot and humid, we should see a shot of drier air in here by the middle and end of next week that will briefly make the feels like temperatures more bearable. Actual high temperatures will be dropping a bit by that point too.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.