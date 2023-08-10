Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Best Rain Chances Friday AM; Much Drier For the Weekend

Derek’s Forecast!
More and heat and less rain expected for the weekend overall. Still with the oppressive...
More and heat and less rain expected for the weekend overall. Still with the oppressive humidity, it won't be completely dry.(Source: WTVM Weather)
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Coverage of rain and storms will be highest Friday morning with yet another system moving down from the north and west and impacting the Chattahoochee Valley. We will see rain chances dropping into the afternoon and evening hours, with highs holding in the lower 90s thanks to the early morning coverage of clouds and storms. For the weekend, the forecast looks a lot drier than what we have seen lately. With more sunshine on the docket, highs will quickly climb into the mid and perhaps the upper 90s. Feels like temperatures will be in the 105-110 range in many places, so expect more heat alerts to be required for our area by Saturday and Sunday. Most will stay dry, and we will see the mostly dry weather sticking around through much of next week. While Monday and Tuesday will be very hot and humid, we should see a shot of drier air in here by the middle and end of next week that will briefly make the feels like temperatures more bearable. Actual high temperatures will be dropping a bit by that point too.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
Smiths Station woman arrested for allegedly using Home Owner’s association money for personal use
Smiths Station woman arrested for allegedly using HOA money for personal use
Phenix City Police at J.R. Allen
Road reopens on J.R. Allen Pkwy in Phenix City after dump truck overturns
Three sentenced to life in prison for 2017 Columbus murder
Three sentenced to life in prison in 2017 Columbus murder
Central High School
Phenix City town hall meeting discusses firing of seasoned Hall of Famer coach

Latest News

Rain coverage appears highest Thursday from mid morning through early afternoon.
Rain comes earlier Thursday, Even earlier Friday
Rain and storms get an earlier start over the next couple days.
Thursday Morning Weather on the Go
WTVM Weather Extra
Storm Team 9: Weather Extra
WEATHER EXTRA: August 9-15