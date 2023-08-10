City of Opelika to host event in honor of the late Opelika Firefighter-Medic Zachary “Bubba” Sorenson

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The City of Opelika has rebranded it’s Summer in the Park for United Way of Lee County event as “Burgers for Bubba ”in honor of the Opelika Firefighter-Medic Zachary Sorenson who passed away July 29.

The event will be August 19 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Municipal Park.

The Opelika Police Department and Opelika Power Services will work together to cook food, and they will offer two burgers, The Unicorn Burger and The Strongman Burger, named after Sorenson.

The cost will be five dollars for a burger, chips and drinks.

There will also be train rides and lemonade for two dollars each, lemonade for one dollar, and other activities.

The money raised will go to The United Way of Lee County in Sorenson’s name.

