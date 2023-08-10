Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

City of Opelika to host event in honor of the late Opelika Firefighter-Medic Zachary “Bubba” Sorenson

City of Opelika logo
City of Opelika logo(Source: City of Opelika)
By Kelis McGhee
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The City of Opelika has rebranded it’s Summer in the Park for United Way of Lee County event as “Burgers for Bubba ”in honor of the Opelika Firefighter-Medic Zachary Sorenson who passed away July 29.

The event will be August 19 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Municipal Park.

The Opelika Police Department and Opelika Power Services will work together to cook food, and they will offer two burgers, The Unicorn Burger and The Strongman Burger, named after Sorenson.

The cost will be five dollars for a burger, chips and drinks.

There will also be train rides and lemonade for two dollars each, lemonade for one dollar, and other activities.

The money raised will go to The United Way of Lee County in Sorenson’s name.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
Smiths Station woman arrested for allegedly using Home Owner’s association money for personal use
Smiths Station woman arrested for allegedly using HOA money for personal use
Phenix City Police at J.R. Allen
Road reopens on J.R. Allen Pkwy in Phenix City after dump truck overturns
Three sentenced to life in prison for 2017 Columbus murder
Three sentenced to life in prison in 2017 Columbus murder
Central High School
Phenix City town hall meeting discusses firing of seasoned Hall of Famer coach

Latest News

Junior League of Columbus to host Lakebottom 5k event this weekend
Junior League of Columbus to host Lakebottom 5k event this weekend
Midtown Columbus business owner discusses revitalization of area
Disney_On_Ice_D35_Final_Edit
Columbus Civic Center set to host Disney On Ice presents Mickey’s Search Party
Muscogee County School District official shares reason for bus drop-off delays